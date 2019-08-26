|
Alvin George Hoffbeck, 90 of Tracy, passed away August 22, 2019 at Morningside Heights Care Center in Marshall. Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August, 26, 2019 at Tracy Lutheran Church.
Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be in the Hoiland Cemetery in Garvin.
Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.
Alvin George Hoffbeck was born May 25, 1929 to George and Ella Marie (Nielsen) Hoffbeck on the family farm in Redwood County. He was baptized and confirmed at Bethany Lutheran Church near Morgan. Alvin attended Rural District 83, one year at University Farm St. Paul and graduated high school in Redwood Falls.
Alvin served his country in Korea with the 85th Tank Company, 25th infantry Division. He was wounded at Heartbreak Ridge, near the Punchbowl by shrapnel on April 25, 1952. As a result of this, Alvin was awarded the Purple Heart. He received his honorable discharge October 8, 1952.
Alvin was united in marriage to Ardith Likness June 5, 1953, at Ellsborough Lutheran Church near Balaton. They were blessed with five children; four boys and one girl. They had a dairy farm near Redwood Falls and later in the Tracy area. At the age of 65, Alvin retired from farming and worked for David and Brian Hicks. Following that, he worked as a janitor at Schots Corporation and then at Schwans in Marshall. Alvin was a member of Tracy Lutheran Church where he was a Sunday School teacher and on the church board.
Later, he was a part of the Cenex Oil Board in Balaton, Minnesota Farmers Union, hospice and Lions Club. Alvin had a special interest in studying the Bible and getting to know and love his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Alvin was passionate about taking part in "Men In Mission" along with a few of his friends at Tracy Lutheran. With his wife, Ardie, they shared many mutual interests including their faith in Jesus Christ and visiting with family and friends. Together they enjoyed fishing, playing cards and board games, solving picture puzzles, traveling, senior college, gardening and watching and feeding birds. Alvin especially enjoyed watching his children, grandchildren and friends play sports and take part in school events.
Alvin is survived by his wife of 66 years Ardith; children: Gary (Judy) Hoffbeck of Underwood, Wayne (Cindy) Hoffbeck of Woodbury, Marge (Richard) Lyons of Vesta, Daryl (Joan) Hoffbeck of Welch and Keith (Carin) Hoffbeck of Garvin; 20 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; brother Floyd of Redwood Falls, sister Viola Dahmes of Redwood Falls, sisters-in-law Alvina Hoffbeck and Evie Hoffbeck and many other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Raymond, Francis, Earl, Vernon and Norman; sisters-in-law Shirley, Darlene, Joyce and Lois and brother-in-law LaVerne Dahmes.
