A Celebration of Life Service for Alvin Graff, 98, of Jeffers, was held Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Jeffers with Pastor Harvey Pedersen and Chaplain Noel Wetter officiating. Burial will follow in Jeffers Cemetery in Jeffers.
Alvin Graff passed away February 9 at the Sanford Medical Center in Westbrook.
Arrangements were under the care of the LaCanne Family Funeral Service in Windom.
