A private family service will be held for Alyce Jacobson, 92, of Springfield, formerly of Belview.
Alyce died Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the St. John Lutheran Home in Springfield.
She is survived by her children Michael (and Julie) Jacobson of Fargo, N.D., Karen (and David) Pederson of Echo, Kathy Sparrow of Winthrop; grandchildren Mike (and Theresa) Jacobson, Kris Jacobson (and Erica), Jamie Vincent, Erica Werner, Jennifer Vincent, Jennifer (and Matt) Schneringer, Scott (and Natalie) Pederson, Kyle Sparrow and Nick Sparrow; also nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son David; and brothers Harry and Lloyd.
Arrangements with Sunset Funeral Association, Echo. www.sunsetfuneralassociation.com.