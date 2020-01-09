|
|
Stasia Swoboda, 94, of Little Falls and formerly of Olivia, died Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls.
Mass of Christian Burial is Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Olivia with Rev. Joseph Steinbeisser as celebrant. Burial is in the church cemetery.
Visitation is Friday at the church from 9-11 a.m.
Arrangements are with Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Olivia.
Anastasia "Stasia" Katherine Swoboda was born October 31, 1925 to Wencel and Josephine (Zetah) Kodet on the family farm in Henryville Township. Growing up during the Great Depression she learned young to make more of less and delight in friendships.
She attended District #59 country school, enjoyed the cycles of life on the farm and relished dancing polka and waltzes with her love Earl whom she married September 17, 1946 at St. Mary's in Bechyn.
They made their home on his family farm and were blessed with three children, Doug, Nancy and Galen. She loved the full days of motherhood, active with church, school and athletic events (shaking her head with every tackle). She cared for the home and farm, tending chickens and "roosters", walking the soybeans, but refused to milk a cow; always the feisty red head.
Stasia and Earl enjoyed their active social lives with their neighbors, friends, church and community clubs. She relished having her grandkids on the farm but also traveled wide to be present in their lives.
Family togetherness was valued with birthday and holiday get-togethers, the largest being on Fourth of July celebrating Earl's birthday.
After Earl passed away September 21, 2004, Stasia continued on the farm with a large vegetable garden, full fridge, welcoming chair and a busy phone line.
In September 2012 she moved to Olivia and finally to Little Falls. These last years she has been afflicted with Lewy Body dementia, her purgatory on earth. Stasia passed to new life Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls with family by her side. She received last rites, prayed the rosary and took her last breaths to Hail Mary, Gentle Woman.
She is survived by her son, Galen (Anna) of Little Falls, daughter-in-law, Brenda Swoboda of Minneota, and son-in-law, Rick Flottemesch of Callaway; grandchildren: Chris (Laura) Swoboda, Nikki (Ben) Theisen, Bree (Scott) Anderson, Stacy (Shane) Cole, Briana (Bob) Bulfer, Alison Swoboda, Tyler (Kari) Swoboda; 17 great-grandchildren; many beloved nieces and nephews and their families.
Stasia was preceded in death by her husband Earl; son, Douglas; daughter, Nancy Flottemesch; her parents and all of her siblings: Mildred Trochlil, Irma Wertish, Cecelia Dudek, Rose Dudek, Jerome Kodet and Rita Kellner.
Blessed be her memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Jan. 9 to Jan. 16, 2020