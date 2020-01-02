|
|
Andrew "Andy" Donald Schiller, 49, of rural Wabasso, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester after an 18-month journey with Stage IV pancreatic cancer. His final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that Andy touched throughout his memorable life.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Redwood Valley Funeral Home with a 4 p.m. parish prayer service. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral at the church Saturday. Burial will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Andrew "Andy" Donald Schiller was born September 17, 1970 in Redwood Falls to Donald and Margaret (Schwarz) Schiller. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Wabasso. Andy spent his childhood making lifelong friends in his hometown of Wabasso. He graduated from Wabasso High School in 1989 and was very proud to be a Wabasso Rabbit.
Andy furthered his education at South Dakota State University. In 1993, Andy received his degree from SDSU in agronomy and animal science. Following his graduation from SDSU, Andy worked for Meadowland for approximately two years as an agronomist before he started his farming operation. Andy became a successful, self-driven farmer with an unmatched work ethic expanding his farming operation over the years to include soybeans, corn, sweet corn, sugar beets, peas, cattle and hogs. Andy had a deep love for agriculture that never wavered.
In 1999, Andy met the love of his life, Ann (Peterson) Bavier and they were married July 30, 2011, at the Gilfillan Estate in Morgan. Through their marriage, Andy gained two stepchildren and eventually grandchildren whom he adored and thought of as his own. He was a great mentor and loved to share his passions with others. Andy felt fortunate to be an assistant wrestling coach at Wabasso High School for several years and was honored when he received the Assistant Coach of the Year Award in 2004. Andy had a love for the Peterson family cabin, near Alexandria, where he enjoyed boating and singing around the campfire. He showed patience and pride in teaching many the art of water skiing.
Andy enjoyed life, loved to have fun and was always up for anything. He enjoyed music, fairs and festivals, snowmobiling, vacationing in Mexico, wresting and spending time with friends and family – especially his grandchildren. He had a knack for talking with people and walking away with a new friend.
Andy is survived by his loving wife Ann; parents Don and Margaret Schiller of Wabasso; stepchildren: Travis Bavier (Karley Johnson) and Shandra Bavier (Cody Prescott) all of Redwood Falls; grandchildren: Noah and Stella Bavier, Kataleya Munsell and Krew Prescott; sister Molly (Joel) Rohlik of Tucson, Ariz.; siblings-in-law: Tom (Lindi) Peterson of Kandiyohi, Patti (Tim) Berger of Badger, Mary Jo (Rick) Schaaf of Benson, Jackie Widmer (Jim Olson) of Wabasso and Karen Peterson of Redwood Falls. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews: Danielle Rohlik (Adam Koetter), Adam Rohlik (Raquel Quint), Kyle Rohlik, Natalie (Gentry) Hicks, Elizabeth Rohlik, Kate Rohlik, Shawn (Heather) Peterson, Mandy Peterson, Kristin (Mike) Moody, Christopher (Jill Olson) Berger, Shannon (Mary) Berger, Angela (Jeremy) Swenson, Misty (Daryl) Maahs, JoLynn (Andy) Sundstrom, Jennie (Justin) Polzin, Corey (Jerry) Remiger and Amber (Aaron) Kodet; many great-nieces and nephews; aunts; uncles; cousins and friends.
We will forever adore and remember you – we will stand taller and stronger knowing you are now watching over us – always believing.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Jan. 2 to Jan. 9, 2020