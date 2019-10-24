|
|
Andrew "Gary" Nelson, 31, died October 16, 2019, at his home.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Sturm Funeral Home in Lamberton.
Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Lamberton. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Andrew "Gary" Nelson was born March 24, 1988 in Springfield. He graduated from Lamberton High School with the class of 2006. After high school, Gary worked as a welder, at Elevator Works, and the grain elevator. He then attended M State Community College in Wadena and achieved an associate degree for power linesman. Gary was a daredevil by nature and had a great love for anything with wheels. He enjoyed his time on ATVs, motorbikes, and skateboards and was known to jump anything. Gary was a talented ATV and bike rider and spent countless nights at the StateLineMX and also rode at events around the United States. He also enjoyed kayaking and snowboarding. Gary had a rough and rugged exterior. He listened to heavy metal, had tattoos and gauged ears, always wore black shades, black shirt and always rocked his signature spiked up gelled hair, but on the inside, he had the biggest heart and kindest soul you could ever imagine – a Rottweiler on the outside and Golden Retriever puppy on the inside. Gary always gave it his all, and because of that Andy "Gary" Nelson lived an all-out life.
Gary is survived by his parents Teena and Travis Janshen; brothers – Jacob "Tank" Nelson, Jeremy Nelson (Jessica Groebner),and James Carter; nieces – Payton and Scarlet; grandparents – Norie Bernardy and Earl and Marlette Janshen; girlfriend Talitha Horkey; best friend Shane Keck (Carrie Horkey) and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather L.J. "Bean" Bernardy.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31, 2019