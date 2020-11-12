Ane Marie Ness, 69, of Redwood Falls passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Carris Health - Redwood Seasons House in Redwood Falls.
Ane Marie Ness was born April 14, 1951, to Raymond and Alvina (Engel) Hoffbeck in Redwood Falls. She graduated from high school in Morgan.
Ane Marie married Dave Ness and they made their life together in Redwood Falls. Ane worked at Artesyn for over 30 years and was an active member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church where she served in many roles during worship services over the years.
Ane is survived by her mother, Alvina Hoffbeck of Morgan; sons, Chad Eisenbarth and (girlfriend Sherry) of Franklin, Jayme (Jodi) Eisenbarth of Lakeville and Dylan (Shannon) Ness of Glencoe; five grandchildren; Jade, Jalyn, Kylie, Luke and Kati; five brothers and two sisters.
Ane is preceded in death by her father, Raymond; husband, Dave and brother, Larry.
Ane and Dave will be buried together at a later date at the Palmyra Lutheran Cemetery in rural Hector.
Blessed be her memory.