Ane Marie (Hoffbeck) Ness
1951 - 2020
Ane Marie Ness, 69, of Redwood Falls passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Carris Health - Redwood Seasons House in Redwood Falls.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Services of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Ane Marie Ness was born April 14, 1951, to Raymond and Alvina (Engel) Hoffbeck in Redwood Falls. She graduated from high school in Morgan.
Ane Marie married Dave Ness and they made their life together in Redwood Falls. Ane worked at Artesyn for over 30 years and was an active member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church where she served in many roles during worship services over the years.
Ane is survived by her mother, Alvina Hoffbeck of Morgan; sons, Chad Eisenbarth and (girlfriend Sherry) of Franklin, Jayme (Jodi) Eisenbarth of Lakeville and Dylan (Shannon) Ness of Glencoe; five grandchildren; Jade, Jalyn, Kylie, Luke and Kati; five brothers and two sisters.
Ane is preceded in death by her father, Raymond; husband, Dave and brother, Larry.
Ane and Dave will be buried together at a later date at the Palmyra Lutheran Cemetery in rural Hector.
Blessed be her memory.

Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
