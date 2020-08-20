Ann B. Jackson, 84, of Redwood Falls, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at Woodstone Senior Living in New Ulm after an extended visit.
Ann Beatrice (Casey) Jackson was born September 10, 1935 to Austin and Beatrice (Christal) Casey on her family farm near Darwin. She graduated from Dassell High School in 1953 and then moved to Minneapolis, where she worked at Aetna Life Insurance.
Ann later returned to Darwin and worked in Litchfield for several years.
On December 26, 1955, Ann married Alden Jackson in Darwin. After the wedding, the couple lived in Kandiyohi, Willmar, Eden Valley, Renville, Montevideo and in 1969 they settled in Redwood Falls.
During her time in Redwood, Ann worked as the secretary at St. Catherine's for many years. She also worked at McDonalds in community relations for special events. Ann also worked at Zytec and worked part-time at Edward Jones.
Ann served as the clerk for Honner township for 30 years. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed motorcycle rides. One of her favorite things to do was traveling across the United States, she had visited almost all of the states. Together Alden and Ann wintered in Alamo, Texas for nearly 20 years. Ann loved fishing, playing cards and visiting with friends.
Ann is survived by her husband Alden of 65 years; children: Julie (Tim) Reissig of Winchester, Va., Linda (Greg) Filzen of Litchfield, Michael (Rosie) Jackson of Belview, Robert Jackson of New Mexico, Steven Jackson of Jacksonville, Fla. and Doug (Mary) Jackson of Cloquet; grandchildren: Rebecca, Benjamin, Sarah, Susan, Jeremy, Kari, Kristy, Brandon and Christopher, many great-grandchildren; siblings: Jim (Stella), Dan, Marion, Margaret, Theresa, Jo (Bill), Jeanie and Francis and many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings: Jerry, Tom, Pat, Helen, Tim, Mike, granddaughter Tammy and great-granddaughter Kami Jo.