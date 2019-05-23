|
|
Anne Renae Reek, 64, of Clements, formerly of Redwood Falls, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at her home following a courageous battle with ALS.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, May 24 at the Redwood Valley Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m with a service at 6:45 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Anne Renae Reek was born January 29, 1955 in Olivia to Dallas and Delores (Larson) Reek. She graduated from Redwood Falls High School. Anne managed Taco John's in Redwood Falls for many years. She earned her CNA certificate and then worked several jobs in the area caring for people. Anne loved nature, the outdoors and camping. She loved wildlife, birds and especially loved her pets. She was a very loving and supportive mom and loved spending time with her sons.
Anne is survived by her sons: Jeremy Menz and Dustin Menz and siblings: Greg Reek of Sacred Heart, Doug Reek of Shawano, Wis., Jennifer Reek of Oconomowoc, Wis. and Dan (Michelle) Reek of York, Pa.
She is preceded in death by her son Dale, parents and an infant sister.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from May 23 to May 30, 2019