|
|
Arden Busack, 94, of Echo, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the Serenity Suites in Wabasso. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church in Echo with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing until the time of service at the church. Interment will be in the Echo Cemetery. Online condolences may be placed at www.sunsetfuneralassociation.com. The Sunset Funeral & Cremation Association is caring for the family.
Arden Helmuth Busack was born May 13, 1925 at home in Echo Township to Paul and Bertha (Werner) Busack. He was baptized May 24, 1925 at his home and confirmed May 12, 1940 at Peace Lutheran Church in Echo. He attended Country school district #18 and graduated from Echo High School in 1943. At age 19, Arden enlisted into the United States Navy serving with the Naval Construction battalion, stationed in the Pacific Theater during WWII and honorably discharged in June of 1946. He returned home and spent time working for Duininck Road Construction. In 1949, he and Arden Mock bought a trucking transfer company in Echo and called it Arden's Transfer. They hauled livestock, DeKalb seed, fertilizer and anything else that needed their services.
On September 24, 1949, Arden was united in marriage to Pernell Dresow at St. John Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls and to this union four children were born, Gary Lee, Gayle Lynn, James Arden and Julie Ann.
In 1955 they sold the transfer company and began farming. In 1969 they bought the Clarence Luepke farm where Arden and Pernell built their home in 1977. They retired from farming in 1989, and in 2007 they sold the farmstead and bought a home in Echo. Arden was active in the community with his church, the school board, Echo American Legion and always volunteered where needed. Arden enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, dancing and camping with family and friends. He also loved traveling throughout the country from Alaska to Texas. Their adventures took them to Mission, Texas where they spent their winters since 1987.
On Sunday, June 16, 2019, Arden passed away at the Serenity Suites in Wabasso at the age of 94.
He is survived by his three children Gary (Amy) Busack, Des Moines, Iowa, Gayle (Gary) Rolli, Andover and James (Paula) Busack, Echo; seven grandchildren from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Oregon, North Carolina and Australia, many great-grandchildren and extended family; one brother Harvey (Jean) Busack and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Pernell, his daughter Julie Ann, his parents and siblings Donna (Carl) Pagel, Robert, Marvin and Glenn.
Blessed be his memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from June 20 to June 27, 2019