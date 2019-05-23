|
Arfield Kvendru, 95, of Belview died May 16, 2019 at the Parkview Home in Belview. Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 23 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Belview. Interment will be in the Belview City Cemetery. The Sunset Funeral & Cremation Services of Echo is handling the arrangements.
Arfield Kenneth Kvendru was born June 20, 1923 to Halvor and Anne (Abrahamson) Kvendru on the family farm in Swedes Forest Township, Redwood County.
He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith in the Rock Dell Lutheran Church. Arfield attended District #89 Country School and Belview Public School.
After finishing school, he farmed with his father, while his brothers were in the service during World War II. He then worked for several other farmers in the area and near Granite Falls.
In December of 1949 he purchased a farm three miles east of Echo.
On February 25, 1950 Arfield married Adella Slettedahl at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They made their home on the farm in Echo Township and he continued farming until his retirement in 1988. Arfield remained on the farm helping his son with the farm work for many years, until he last worked the field at 92.
He was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Belview and served as an elder, trustee, treasurer and was also on the building committee. Arfield also served on the board for the Farmer's Co-op Oil Company in Echo. He enjoyed his many years of farming, visiting family and friends, camping in the trailer at the lake and playing the accordion.
In July 2018 Arfield became a resident of the Parkview Home in Belview, where Thursday, May 16, 2019, he died at the age of 95.
Arfield is survived by his one daughter Nancy (Larry) Peterson of Spicer; one son, Franklin (Evon) Kvendru of Belview; two grandchildren, Shannon (Jeff) Lind of Oak Grove and Matthew (special friend, Jen Storck) Peterson of Willmar; two great-grandchildren, Jacob and Hannah Lind; one sister, Adelaide Walseth of Belview and one brother, Glenn (special friend, Karen Johnson).
He was preceded in death by his wife, Adella, three brothers and two sisters.
Blessed be his memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from May 23 to May 30, 2019