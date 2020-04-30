|
A public memorial Mass will be held at a later date for Arlene Maertens, 84, of Marshall.
A private family service was live streamed at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 26, 2020
Arlene Joyce Maertens was born July 19, 1935, on a farm near Russell, to Clyde and Alice (Kingsborough) O'Toole. Arlene grew up on a farm near Florence, and she graduated from Tyler High School in 1952. She then moved to Marshall and worked as a secretary for Equitable Life Insurance.
Arlene married Donald Maertens at St. Dionysius Catholic Church in Tyler September 23, 1954. They moved to a farm near Wood Lake after they married, and raised their family there and farmed for 36 years. Donald and Arlene were married for nearly 61 years. Retirement years were spent in Marshall, and Arlene and Donald thoroughly enjoyed their cozy home. They often spent the entire day sitting by their fireplace on a cold day. Shortly after Donald died in 2015, she moved into Heritage Pointe Assisted Living, and that was her final home.
Arlene died Friday, April 24, 2020, at the Lockwood Hospice House in Marshall.
Arlene sang in the church choirs at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Cottonwood and then in the funeral choir at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Marshall. She taught CCD and helped with lots of activities at St. Mary's Catholic Church. She did volunteer work for the hospital gift shop and the thrift shop. She also loved to bake, sew, crochet doilies and play cards. Arlene had an eye for fashion and thus enjoyed shopping; even in her later years she was always ready to go shopping at the drop of a hat. She was very proud of her children and grandchildren and often said the best day for her is a day spent with one of her children.
She is survived by her children Joyce (Russ) Hest of Casselton, N.D., Tom (Char) Maertens of Milford, Iowa, Dean (Dawn) Maertens of Morton, Brian (Karen) Maertens of Wabasso, Janet (Pete) Bendix of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Sharon (Wade) Johnson of Moorhead; sister Loretta Haper of Sioux Falls; 17 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Donald, parents, brother Clifford O'Toole, sister Doris Lewandowski and granddaughter Dawn Bendix.
Arrangements with Rehkamp Horvath Funeral Directors, Marshall.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020