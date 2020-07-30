1/1
Arnold Kaufenberg and Rebecca Kaufenberg
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Arnold Kaufenberg, 87, of Redwood Falls and daughter Rebecca Kaufenberg will take place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will take place at the St. Catherine's Catholic Cemetery in Redwood Falls.
Arnold R. Kaufenberg was born February 11, 1933, in Lamberton, to Henry and Anna (Wagner) Kaufenberg. He attended country school and graduated from Wabasso High School.
On August 17, 1957, he was united in marriage to Irene Stelzer at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Redwood Falls. The couple lived in Wabasso until moving to the family dairy farm near Redwood Falls in 1964. In 1996, Arnold began working in security at Jackpot Junction Casino. He was always a farmer at heart and was very meticulous with his large garden. Arnold was also an avid Minnesota sports fan. He always enjoyed playing cards with friends. After suffering a stroke in 2017, Arnold moved to the Wood Dale Nursing Home in Redwood Falls. He passed away there Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Arnold is survived by his wife, Irene, of Redwood Falls, daughter Deb Nelson of Redwood Falls, son Steven (and Leanne) Kaufenberg of Redwood Falls, daughter Jean (and Chris) Wood of Franklin, son Robert (and Terri) Kaufenberg of Seaforth, son Larry Kaufenberg (and special friend Miriam) of St. Cloud; grandchildren Jami, Christopher, Katie, Sirena, Tiffany, Melissa, Aaron, Zachary, Emma, Sam, Macy, Eliza and Martha; 20 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Florence Kaufenberg of Springfield and Marcia Knott of Wabasso; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Rebecca, grandson Nicholas Nelson, two granddaughters in infancy, siblings Leo, Norman, William, Alice, and Vernon and brother-in-law Omer Jenniges of Redwood Falls.
Rebecca Ann Kaufenberg, formerly of Willmar and Redwood Falls, passed away July 11, 2011, at Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar.
Rebecca was born September 5, 1958, in Redwood Falls to Arnold and Irene (Stelzer) Kaufenberg. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Redwood Falls. She attended Redwood Falls High School. Rebecca worked at Katon Corp in Minneapolis and Cub Foods in Willmar. She loved her cats, walking, reading and practical jokes.
Arrangements with Sunset Funeral Association, Echo.

Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Jul. 30 to Aug. 6, 2020.
