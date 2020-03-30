|
A public Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Catherine's Catholic Church for Arnold R. Kaufenberg, 87, of Redwood Falls.
Arnold R. Kaufenberg was born February 11, 1933, in Lamberton to Henry and Anna (Wagner) Kaufenberg.
He attended country school and graduated from Wabasso High School.
On August 17, 1957, he was united in marriage to Irene Stelzer at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Redwood Falls. The couple lived in Wabasso until moving to the family dairy farm near Redwood Falls in 1964.
In 1996, Arnold began working in security at Jackpot Junction Casino. He was always a farmer at heart and was very meticulous with his large garden. Arnold was also an avid Minnesota sports fan. He always enjoyed playing cards with friends.
After suffering a stroke in 2017, Arnold moved to the Wood Dale Nursing Home in Redwood Falls. He passed away there Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Arnold is survived by his wife, Irene, of Redwood Falls, daughter Deb Nelson of Redwood Falls, son Steven (and Leanne) Kaufenberg of Redwood Falls, daughter Jean (and Chris) Wood of Franklin, son Robert (and Terri) Kaufenberg of Seaforth, son Larry Kaufenberg (and special friend Miriam) of St. Cloud; grandchildren Jami, Christopher, Katie, Sirena, Tiffany, Melissa, Aaron, Zachary, Emma, Sam, Macy, Eliza and Martha; 20 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Florence Kaufenberg of Springfield and brother-in-law Omer Jenniges of Redwood Falls; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Rebecca, grandson Nick Nelson, two granddaughters in infancy, siblings Leo, Norman, William, Alice and Vernon.
Arrangements with Sunset Funeral Association, Echo. www.sunsetfuneralassociation.com.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Mar. 30 to Apr. 6, 2020