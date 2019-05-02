|
Arnold "Arnie" Schweiss, 98, of New Ulm peacefully passed away surrounded by loved ones Friday, April 26th at the New Ulm Medical Center.
Funeral service were Wednesday, May 1, at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home North Chapel in New Ulm with burial in the St. Catherine's Catholic Cemetery in Redwood Falls.
Arnie was born May 22, 1920 in Fairfax to Joseph and Hedwig (Huhn) Schweiss. He grew up on a family farm near Fairfax and after a few years of farming with his father, he moved to Redwood Falls to establish a plumbing and sewer cleaning business.
In 1988 Arnie moved to New Ulm to continue his plumbing business. He enjoyed his work so much that he wanted to "die in his boots". Even in his final days, he was managing his business from his hospital bed.
Arnie was a man of many interests. As a young man he enjoyed piloting small planes and taught himself how to play the concertina.
Polka dancing and many diverse collections throughout his life brought him much happiness. Most of all he valued time spent with his family.
He will be remembered for his sense of humor, storytelling ability and many jokes.
He has been the subject of many articles written about his unique character including an episode of Jason Davis "On the Road." One of the articles quoted Arnie as saying, "People ask me when I am going to retire? I tell them I'll retire when that Cadillac with the big rear door comes to pick me up. You'll see me waving on the inside as I go by."
Arnie is survived by his wife Velma Schweiss; daughters, Mary Ann (Woody) Schemmel of New London, Deb (Dave) Kohout of Glencoe and Lisa (Scott) Hagen of Redwood Falls; sons, Arnie Jr. (Cathy) Schweiss of Toledo, Ohio and Mike (Debbie) Schweiss of San Antonio, Texas; step-children, Sonja (Tom) Leske of New Ulm, Sharon (Ron) Frederickson of Hanska, Steven Harder of New Ulm and Susan Harder of St. George; 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; and a brother, George Schweiss of Gibbon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Hilda Schweiss and infant son Mark Schweiss; granddaughter Kristy Scarberry; step-son Wayne Harder; a brother Silverius Schweiss and by his sisters, Leona Mathiowetz and Florence Kotten.
Blessed be his memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from May 2 to May 9, 2019