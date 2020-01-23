Home

Barbara Hagg, 88, of Redwood Falls, formerly of Dawson, entered the joy of heaven January 17, 2020 at her home surrounded by family following a brief illness.
Memorial service will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, January 25 at the Evangelical Free Church in Redwood Falls. Fellowship will be at the luncheon following the service at church. Interment will be in the Hector City Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
She is survived by her children Jacqueline (Mike) Weaver of Vienna, Austria and Carla (Barry) Becklin of Edina; grandchildren Hosanna (Rob) Stump, Kristiana (Major Caleb) Goble, Captain Amelia Weaver and Jonmichael Weaver and nine great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by Douglas, her husband of 63 years, and beloved son William.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Jan. 23 to Jan. 27, 2020
