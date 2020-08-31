Barbara J. Ross, 72, of Cloquet passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was born June 27, 1947 in Cloquet to Howard and Irene (Granvick) Ross.

Barb was a 1965 graduate of Cloquet High School and a 1969 graduate of U of M majoring in journalism. Throughout her career, she worked for the Owatonna People's Press in Owatonna, The Redwood Gazette in Redwood Falls and Contra Costa College and Diablo Valley College in California, working as a reporter, news editor, photographer, editor-in-chief, in media design and was a public/outreach specialist. Barb was active in the theater and arts and traveled extensively throughout the United States as well as abroad. She enjoyed playing piano and flute, watching movies, reading (especially spy stories and mysteries), creating cards, photography, writing and keeping in touch with friends. She was proud to be named to the World Who's Who of Women in 1976 and went on to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018. Barb was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents and her sister-in-law, Vicki Ross.

She is survived by her brothers, Dale (Gail) Ross and Gary Ross; sister, Kathy (George) Lengol; nieces and nephew, Anna, Jessica, Courtney and Jeff and one great-niece, Carly.

A private family service was held June 2, 2020 at Nelson Funeral Care in Cloquet. Interment service followed at Maple Grove Cemetery.

