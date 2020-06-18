Barbara Lou Rothmeier (Sjogren) was born June 30, 1942 in New Ulm, Brown County. She passed away May 17, 2020 at her home in Rogers.

Funeral Service was held Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Rogers. Clergy was Father Michael Kaluza.

There will be a grave site service scheduled for a later date at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Clements.

She is survived by her children Tom (Terrie) Rothmeier, Chris (Rick) Schmoll, Kathy (John) Woodside; grandchildren Ashley Rothmeier, Brittany (Jesse) Lindahl, Brady (Haley) Schmoll, Blaine Schmoll and Brandon Johnson and her brother David Sjogren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Dorothy (Vanderwerf) and Kermit Sjogren, husband James Rothmeier, brother John Sjogren, mother-in-law and father-in-law Anne (Boettger) and Joseph Rothmeier.

