Koop Funeral Home - Crosby
32 East Main St.
Crosby, MN 56441
218-546-5531
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Koop Funeral Home - Crosby
32 East Main St.
Crosby, MN 56441
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
4:00 PM
Koop Funeral Home - Crosby
32 East Main St.
Crosby, MN 56441
Barry J. Mace


1950 - 2020
Barry J. Mace Obituary
Barry J. Mace, 69, of Crosby died at his home February 21, 2020.
A Memorial Gathering will be held at the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby from 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020 with a prayer service and sharing of memories at 4 p.m.
He was born in Minneapolis September 11, 1950 to Jay and Mary (Gilronan) Mace.
Barry married Diana Sundem February 16, 1974 in Redwood Falls. He was a retired member of the Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Emergency and Respiratory Team with 37 years of service.
He was a long-time member of Pheasants Forever and a Crosby- Ironton sports fan.
Barry is survived by his wife Diana; one son, Christopher (Jessica) Mace of Rockford, Ill.; two daughters, Shauna (Nick) Krautkremer of Eau Claire, Wis. and Shannon (Derek) Bendson of Deerwood; two brothers, Shawn Mace of Moorhead and Mahlon Mace of Eagle Lake and 14 grandchildren.
Preceding Barry in death are his parents; twin brother, Bradley Mace and one sister, Sharon Mace.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Feb. 27 to Mar. 5, 2020
