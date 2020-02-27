|
|
Barry J. Mace, 69, of Crosby died at his home February 21, 2020.
A Memorial Gathering will be held at the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby from 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020 with a prayer service and sharing of memories at 4 p.m.
He was born in Minneapolis September 11, 1950 to Jay and Mary (Gilronan) Mace.
Barry married Diana Sundem February 16, 1974 in Redwood Falls. He was a retired member of the Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Emergency and Respiratory Team with 37 years of service.
He was a long-time member of Pheasants Forever and a Crosby- Ironton sports fan.
Barry is survived by his wife Diana; one son, Christopher (Jessica) Mace of Rockford, Ill.; two daughters, Shauna (Nick) Krautkremer of Eau Claire, Wis. and Shannon (Derek) Bendson of Deerwood; two brothers, Shawn Mace of Moorhead and Mahlon Mace of Eagle Lake and 14 grandchildren.
Preceding Barry in death are his parents; twin brother, Bradley Mace and one sister, Sharon Mace.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Feb. 27 to Mar. 5, 2020