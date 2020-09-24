1/1
Ben Broberg
1923 - 2020
Ben Broberg, 96, of Redwood Falls, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at River Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Saturday, September 26 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls. A private family memorial service will follow. Interment will be in the St. Olaf Lutheran Cemetery in Bode, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the University of Minnesota Arboretum.
Place donations online at https://84402.blackbaudhosting.com/84402/Arboretum-with-a-Tribute, noting "in memory of Ben Broberg" in the comment box or mail to: Tributes Minnesota Landscape Arboretum Foundation P.O. Box 860647 Minneapolis, MN 55486-0647.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, GUESTS WILL BE REQUIRED TO WEAR A MASK and practice social distancing guidelines. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Ben Broberg was born November 14, 1923 to Erick and Sophie (Mollan) Broberg in Milaca. He graduated from Milaca High School in 1943. After high school, Ben served in the United States Navy and then went on to graduate from the University of Minnesota. He then earned his master's degree from UW-River Falls.
On September 11, 1949, Ben married Astrid Dale in Bode. One year later, they settled in Redwood Falls, where Ben began his teaching career of almost 40 years. He was the agricultural education instructor and FFA advisor at Redwood Falls High School. Ben was honored with an induction to the Minnesota FFA Hall of Fame in April 2018. Many years before (October 7, 1968) he received the WCCO 830 AM Good Neighbor Award. Ben also served as a Sunday school teacher, board member, and board president for Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. In 1965 Ben began fulfilling his vision when he moved his family to a farm southeast of town. Here he found room to pursue the science and art of nurturing trees, plants and hybrids, so they could grow into a diverse and ecologically-balanced environment. In recent years, memories of time spent on the farm helped sustain Ben as he made plans to return, after he got his left leg working again. With a farmer's optimism, Ben always looked forward to getting better and returning to the land.
Ben is survived by his children: William, Thomas (Sharon), James (David), Scott (Michelle); AFS-son Domicio Arruda Camara; grandchildren: Donna, Erick, Benjamin and Kevin; great-grandchildren: Natilie, Adem, Rorrick, Lilith, Marvin and William; sisters Bonna Samuelson and Helen Anderson; special family friend Sue Hancock and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Erick and Sophie, wife Dale and son Eric.

Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Sep. 24 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Services - Redwood Valley Funeral Home
612 Northwood Dr
Redwood Falls, MN 56283
(507) 637-5877
or

