Bernadine Mary Kirsh Keltgen, 90, of Redwood Falls, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Prince of Peace Retirement Community in Sioux Falls, S.D.
A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Catherine's Catholic Church with interment at St. Catherine's Cemetery in Redwood Falls. The Funeral Mass Service will be live streamed on YouTube under St. Catherine's Catholic Church Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
She was born in Sleepy Eye December 11, 1929 to immigrant parents Frank and Anna (Wawra) Kirsh. She was raised on the family farm near Milroy and graduated high school there in 1947.
Soon after high school she moved to Redwood Falls and began working for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. There she met her future husband Cy, and they were married October 20, 1951. Bernie liked to stay busy and after retiring from the phone company, where she worked for 30 years, she worked for the Farm Credit Services, Jackpot Junction and REM.
Bernie had a special gift for numbers and could recite most any telephone number in the local area. She enjoyed playing in many bridge and card groups, going to the Redwood Senior Center, knitting and cross stitch. She volunteered as an election judge and spent many late nights counting ballots. Bernie also volunteered with Meals On Wheels and at the Redwood Falls Food Shelf, where she also served on the board. She was an active and faithful member of St. Catherine's Catholic Church.
In 2019 she moved from her home at Garnette Gardens to Prince of Peace Retirement Community in Sioux Falls, S.D.
She was preceded in death by her husband Cy; brothers Paul Kirsh and his wife Fern, twin brother Bernard Kirsh and sister Lydia Flett and her husband George; brothers-in-law Carroll Ahlstrand, Glenn Keltgen, Roger Keltgen and his wife Minnie.
Bernadine is survived by daughters Barbara and husband Tom Parliman (Sioux Falls) and Paula and husband Mark Bonine (Maple Grove); sisters-in-law May Kirsh, Griselda Keltgen, Gloria Ahlstrand, Virginia (Harry) Yasko; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Bernadine's family extends their deepest gratitude to the kind and caring staff at Prince of Peace.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Redwood Area Food Shelf or the Redwood Area Animal Shelter and can be sent to daughter, Barb and Tom Parliman at 1209 S. Lyndale, Sioux Falls, S.D., 57105 or daughter, Paula and Mark Bonine at 18908 100th Ave. North, Maple Grove, MN, 55311.
Blessed be her memory.