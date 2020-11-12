A private family Mass of Christian Burial for Bernard Goblirsch, 81, of Wabasso took place Monday, November 9, 2020, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Lucan. The service was live streamed on the church website: www.lowafc.org
Bernard Joseph Goblirsch was born August 26, 1939, on the family farm in Redwood County to Joseph and Rose (Frank) Goblirsch.
Bernard grew up on the family dairy farm and lived there his whole life. He graduated from St. Anne's High School in Wabasso.
On January 23, 1965, he was united in marriage to Mary Clare Burdick in Mazeppa. To this union were born nine children – Michael, Marti, Jo, Rosie, Ann, Nels, Audrey, Matt and Kate. Family was very important to Bernard. The daily tasks required at the family dairy farm instilled a good work ethic and the spirit of cooperation. Bernard and his family typically built what they needed and helped neighbors when called upon. He also loved music and he and his children enjoyed singing and playing musical instruments at the holidays and in the Lucan Community Band. The home was filled with music. Bernard's faith was very important to him as well. He was an active member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Lucan.
Bernard died Thursday, November 5, 2020, at St. John's Circle of Care in Springfield.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Clare, of Wabasso; children Marti (and Jeff) Dayhuff of Yankton, S.D., Jo (and Mike) Grant of Winona, Rosie Goblirsch of Milroy, Ann (and Tim) Doubler of Lamberton, Nels (and Shannon) Goblirsch of Wabasso, Audrey (and David) Rogness of Rochester, Matt (and Stefanie) Goblirsch of Wabasso and Kate Goblirsch of Lucan; grandchildren Billi Jo, Khris, Ryan, Garet, Taylor, Tyson, Natasha, Cadence, Mikale, Carter, Mason, Raeya and Scarlette; five siblings and numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Michael and three sisters.
