Berniece Amelia Minnie Anderson, 97, of Belview, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Parkview Senior Living in Belview.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. November 7, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church in Belview. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Grace Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Parkview Senior Living Home 102 CSAH 9, Belview, MN, 56214 or Grace Lutheran Church 101 E St Olaf Ave., Belview, MN, 56214.
Berniece Amelia Minnie Anderson was born June 23, 1922 to Paul and Ida (Schnackenberg) Meier on the family farm in Echo Township. She was baptized July 9, 1922 and confirmed May 12, 1935 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Vesta. Berniece attended school at District 103 in Echo Township until 1937, when her family then moved to Echo. She graduated from Echo High School in May 1941. Berniece worked at the Echo Creamery and the Farmers Warehouse in Echo.
On April 5, 1947 Berniece married Joseph Richard "Rick" Anderson at Peace Lutheran Church in Echo. Together they lived in Echo until June of 1958, when they moved to Belview. Berniece stayed home to raise her six children. She was very generous in donating her time to various community organizations. Berniece was a charter member of Parkview Auxiliary and the American Legion Auxiliary in Belview for 75 years. She was a faithful member of Grace Lutheran Church and a member of Church Circle. Her hobbies included embroidery, baking and crossword puzzles. Berniece enjoyed traveling to different places and camping. She was fondly known to many as Grandma Bernie and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the Parkview Staff for all the wonderful care she was given over the years. God bless them.
Berniece is survived by her children: Brenda (Tom) Miller of Brainerd, Bruce (Cheryl) Anderson of Atwater, Linette (Wayne) Berry of Brooklyn Park, Allan (Karen) Anderson of Fargo, N.D., Duane (LeAnn) Anderson of Alexandria and Ingrid (Scott) Skalbeck of Sacred Heart; 19 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; sister Loida Campbell of Boise, Idaho; sister-in-law Phyllis Meier of Montevideo and numerous other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Rick, brothers: Marvel, Vernus, Glennis and Paul and sister Inez Johnson.
