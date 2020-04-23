Home

Betty (Sandmeyer) Fennern


1947 - 2020
Betty (Sandmeyer) Fennern Obituary
Betty Fennern, 72, of Redwood Falls, passed away peacefully with family by her side, on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Seasons Hospice House in Redwood Falls.
Private Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Redwood Valley Funeral Home. The service will be broadcasted via Facebook Live on the Stephens Funeral Service Facebook page. Burial will be in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Willow Lake Township. Facebook link may be found and online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Betty Fennern was born May 21, 1947 in St. James to Leo and Lenora (Hanson) Sandmeyer. She was baptized and confirmed at St. James Catholic Church. She attended country school and then St. James Catholic School, before graduating from St. James High School.
On January 8, 1972, Betty was united in marriage to Roger Fennern at St. James Catholic Church. Together, they settled west of Redwood Falls where they raised their family. Betty loved gardening, and each year she grew a very large garden and spent many hours canning all of the bounty. She was an amazing cook, loved raising chickens, and collecting chicken decor. Betty was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. Catherine's Catholic Church. She looked forward to her weekly Bible studies with close friends, taught religion classes, and sang in the church choir for many years. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, and reading. Above all else, Betty was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Betty is survived by her husband, Roger; children: Jerrad (Barb) Fennern of Rochester, Melisa Fennern (Tracy Boatwright) of Farmington, Jason (Michelle) Fennern of Delhi, and Rebecca (Paul) Daub of Wabasso; grandchildren: Timothy Fennern, Gabby, Isabella, Johnny and Jacob Fennern, Ashlyn, Brayden, Cendyll, Dalanie and Emsley Daub; siblings: Alvin Sandmeyer, Cleo Erickson, and Judy (Allen) Jones; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Dewey and Larry Sandmeyer, sister-in-law Jean Sandmeyer, and brother-in-law John Erickson.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2020
