Betty Lou Hastings, 77, of Redwood Falls, died peacefully surrounded by her family at her daughter's home in Apple Valley Saturday, October 10, 2020.
Betty was born August 3, 1943 in Vesta to very wonderful parents, Lewis "LR" Larsen and Myrtle Larsen. She grew up on the family farm in rural Redwood Falls, and graduated from Redwood Falls High School in 1961. Betty attended and graduated from the Glenwood Hills Hospital School of Practical Nursing in July 1962 with a LPN degree. Betty then continued to work at Glenwood Hills Hospital until 1965 and then at the Osseo Nursing Home, Albert Schweitzer Nursing Home and Robbinsdale Nursing home until 1972.
Betty married Richard Hastings October 13, 1965. Betty and Richard were married until 1973 and had three wonderful children together.
After the dissolution of the marriage, Betty moved to Redwood Falls with her three children.
In 1973, Betty started working at Wood Dale Nursing Home in Redwood Falls which is where she worked for over 13 years. She also worked as the head housekeeper at the Best Western Hotel during this time. Other positions that Betty held over the past years include teaching at Montessori School, manager of Hardee's, deli manager at P & K store, Tersteeg's deli, part time cook at Redwood County jail and part time at Schoffman's Implement in Redwood Falls. Betty was a hard worker with a strong work ethic, an infectious laughter and humor that left you with a smile on your face.
Betty loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, attending their activities was a priority especially football, volleyball, baseball, basketball and figure skating. She was a Vikings fan and did not miss an opportunity to watch them play. Over the years she found joy in watching musicals, westerns and game shows (especially Wheel of Fortune). She loved playing cribbage and bingo as well. Betty loved living "on the farm" and took great pleasure in the wild life, birds and nature. She looked forward to her peaceful drives to town to have coffee at the Country Kitchen with friends. Betty loved a good joke and always seemed to have new ones to share with family and friends. Betty was a faithful Christian who was always giving to others.
Betty is survived by her son, Shane Hastings and wife Penny (step-children Mandi and Dallas) of Lynd; daughter, Peggy Garofano and husband Anthony "Joe" of Apple Valley; beloved grandchildren, Tasha Jahn of Hutchinson, Nicholas Garofano of Cottage Grove, Samantha Garofano and Joseph Garofano both of Apple Valley; great-grandchildren, Spencer Garofano of Apple Valley and Sofia Garofano of Cottage Grove; step-children, Rick Hastings of Tacoma, Wash. and Sherry Hastings Belille of Ramsey.
She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Todd Hastings; parents, Myrtle and Lewis "LR" Larsen; brothers, Calvin and Howard Larsen and step-daughter, Wanda Hastings.
Blessed be her memory.