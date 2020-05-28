|
Betty Malecek, 83, of Redwood Falls died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at her home in Redwood Falls.
A private family viewing will be held at the Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Redwood Falls with private funeral service and burial to follow at St. Catherine's Cemetery in Redwood Falls.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls.
Betty Malecek, the daughter to Martin and Agnes (Weber) Rubischko, was born July 26, 1936 in New Ulm. She grew up in the Gibbon area and graduated from Gibbon High School in 1954.
She then moved to New Ulm.
On July 10, 1963 Betty married Joseph (Joe) Malecek, and they farmed together near Beaver Falls in Renville County. Betty and Joe raised their five children on the farm.
She was active in church at St. Mary (Bechyn) and St. Catherine Catholic churches. After the children were grown, Betty worked for Sunwood Care Center in the activities department, and, after she retired, she continued to volunteer her time until she turned 70.
Betty loved flower gardening, having coffee with "the girls" and spending time with her children and grandchildren. All will miss her dearly.
Betty is survived by her children; Denise (Jim) Nibbe of Prior Lake, Lisa (Mick) Mekkelsen of Chaska, Kevin (Jana) Malecek of Redwood Falls, Marty (Terri) Malecek of Redwood Falls and Debra (Sanjaya) Wanduragala of Minneapolis; 12 grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Rose (Chuck) Dube of Faribault, Jeannie (Denny) Wienzetl of Fairfax, Annie (Jerry) Bemmels of Redwood Falls, Sandy Malecek of Redwood Falls and Glenny Rubischko.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Joe in 2016, her parents, Martin and Agnes Rubischko, brothers and sisters, Ordell (Leo) Grosam, Donna Mae (Pat) Dummer, Martin Rubischko and Robert Rubischko.
In lieu of attending the service, please, in memory of Mom, plant a flower or two and enjoy the beauty nature brings.
Blessed be her memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from May 28 to June 4, 2020