Beverly Willhite. 79, of Lamberton died January 31, 2020, at the Valley View Manor Care Center in Lamberton.
Visitation will be Friday, February 7, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Sturm Funeral Home, Lamberton Chapel and will continue Saturday from 10 until 11 a.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Lamberton. Service will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church Saturday at 11 a.m.
The clergy will be Todd Mathison. Interment will be at the Lamberton Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Lamberton. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Beverly Joan Willhite was born to Roger and Ruby (Renberg) Frank in Tracy May 16, 1940. She grew up on a farm west of Lamberton and attended and graduated from Lamberton High School in 1958. Bev moved to the cities to attend business school and to work.
On June 18, 1960, she was united in marriage to Melvin Willhite in Lamberton, and they moved to a farm near Lucan. In 1968, the couple moved to a farm near Lamberton. Bev worked as a TMA at Valley View Manor and as a home health aid for Redwood County Public Health retiring in 2005.
Melvin and Bev moved into Lamberton five years ago after retiring from farming. She was a former member of Sharon Lutheran Church and was currently a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church where she was involved in the circle, choir, and women's group.
For many years Bev was involved with 4-H, Forget Me Nots Extension group and various card clubs. Bev enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, baking and cooking, needlework, bowling and was an avid Twins fan. Family was very important to Bev; she loved to spend time with them, care for them and attend their sporting events and activities.
She is survived by her husband Melvin of Lamberton; children – Judith (Chris) Miller of Marshall, Pamela (Brian) Vogel of Wanda, Kimberly (Daren) Schuerman of Danvers, Jason (Misty) Willhite of Lamberton, Kurtis (Lisa) Willhite of Lamberton, Shawn (Shelly) Willhite of Sanborn and Jill (David) Irlbeck of Lamberton; 26 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Bev was preceded in death by her parents – Roger and Ruby Frank; stepfather Elmer Maker; parents-in-law Clifford and Esther Willhite; great-grandson Braden Vogel and several aunts and uncles.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13, 2020