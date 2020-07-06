Bonita "Bonnie" Louise Durbin, 59, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in a motor vehicle accident. A small luncheon and service will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 12:15 p.m. at Ramsey Park lower shelter. Arrangements by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Olivia.

Bonnie Louise (Schaefer) Durbin was born December 20, 1960 at the hospital in Sleepy Eye. She was the youngest child of John "Maco" Schaefer and Ruby Jean (Sander) Schaefer. She grew up on a farm outside of Fairfax.

Bonnie was a Fairfax High School graduate. She was a loving mother. The most cherished part of her life were her children, her grandchildren and of course her grandpuppies. She loved spending time with all of them. Closely following would be a craft show or good thrift store. She enjoyed sewing and crafting, whether it was a towel or jewelry. She enjoyed spending time outdoors and camping. She was known in the Olivia community for her dollar store, The $1.00 Deals, and her love for all types of reptiles. She was a unique soul.

Bonnie was always willing to learn and loved any new adventure, crazy project or challenge her children could think of. Bonnie will be greatly missed by all of us. She is and will be loved forever.

Bonnie is survived by her five children: Travis (Amanda) Nesburg of Cresco, Iowa, Tracy Maurer of Greenfield, Cassie (Matthew) Buchanan of Andover, Kellie (Mitchell) Ramgren of Renville and Jonathan Durbin of Olivia; her special friend, Lonnie Leith; her nine grandchildren; her eight siblings: Mary (Roger) Franson of Buhl, Idaho, Margaret Tuinstra of Jasper, Marjorie Medina of Fairfax, John (Dee) Schaefer of Fairfax, James Schaefer of Altura, Jeanette Barber of Clarkfield, Debra Peterson of Cottonwood and Mark (Kathy) Schaefer of New Ulm and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, John "Maco" Schaefer and Ruby Jean (Sander) Schaefer; brother-in-law, Edward Tuinstra; niece, Sharon Tuinstra; nephew, Joel Schaefer and great-nephew, Riley Domeier.

Blessed Be Her Memory

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store