|
|
Bonnie Lou Foudray, 79, of North Mankato, died unexpectedly Monday, November 11, 2019 while traveling in Katy, Texas.
Funeral Service will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church with visitation before the service from 9:30-11 a.m. Private family interment will be at the Sanborn Cemetery. Northview-North Mankato Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Bonnie was born July 6, 1940 in Springfield to Wilfred and Valoris (Moody) Burginger. She was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church, Stately Township.
Bonnie married and divorced Don Foudray.
In 2003, Bonnie met the love of her life, Jerry Schuck, leading to a remarkably happy life. Bonnie worked as a bookkeeper for Marigold Dairy and the City of North Mankato. She loved to travel with Jerry, they kept the airlines in business. She was always ready for a new adventure with her amazing sense of style, humming a favorite song. She loved dancing, singing with the Sweet Adeline's, shopping, gardening and country western music. Bonnie loved her family and was a "favorite" aunt to her nieces and nephews. She loved to be a part of family gatherings and always remembered birthdays and special dates. She had a zest for life, whether she was on a fishing boat on Lake Washington, sitting at the Captain's table on a cruise ship or surrounded by her family. Everyone will remember her for her easy smile and laugh. Bonnie was truly a breath of fresh air to all who knew and loved her.
Bonnie is survived by Jerry Schuck of North Mankato; sister, Nancy (Leroy) Harnack, Revere; brother, Roger (Mary Jo) Burginger, Shakopee; nieces and nephews, Terrie (Tom) Rothmeier, Clements; Theresa (Jesse) Reese, Sanborn; Vince (Dawn) Irlbeck, Sanborn; Annie (Andy) Garnhardt, Redwood Falls; Val (Joel) Wagner, Redwood Falls; Clint (Cheri) Irlbeck, Sanborn; Emily (Ryan) Knudson, Janesville; Mandy (Cedric) Blanehette, Inver Grove Heights; Chad (Tammy) Burginger, Moose Lake; Mara (Craig) Devens, Prior Lake; Reade Burginger, Mankato and Bram (Alissa) Burginger, Alexandria; many great-nieces and -nephews and great-great-nieces and -nephews; Jerry's children, Vicki (Jaime) Havron, Maui, Hawaii, Audrey (Jim) Searle, Laguna Hills, Calif., Wendy (Andre) Jackson, Corona, Calif. and their children.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2019