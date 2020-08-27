Carol Hopp, 74, of Olivia died Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar.

Mass of Christian burial was held Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Olivia with Rev. George Schmit as celebrant. Burial was in the church cemetery.

Arrangements were with Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Olivia.

Carol Ann Hopp was born August 14, 1946 at Redwood Falls to Vernon and Catherine (Kerby) Petsinger. She received her First Communion and was confirmed at St. John's Catholic Church in Morton. Carol graduated from Morton High School in 1964.

She married Robert Hopp and they were blessed with two sons, Michael and Troy. They resided in Benson where she had been employed doing income taxes and then at United Telephone and Telegraph.

Robert preceded her in death in 1996. Carol has now resided in Olivia with her son.

Carol was a faithful member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church and St. Aloysius CCW in Olivia.

She enjoyed quilting at church for missions, visiting on the phone with her friends, and trips to Branson. She also enjoyed making homemade bread and caramel rolls, playing cards, and doing crossword puzzles.

Carol is survived by her son, Michael Hopp of Olivia; her siblings: Joan (and Gene) Blumberg of Park Rapids and Duane (and Sylvia) Petsinger of Appleton, Wis.; her sister-in-law Isabelle Petsinger of New Richland; her brother-in-law Jim Frank of Olivia; and many nieces and nephews.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Robert; her son Troy and her siblings: Janet Redpath, Barbara Frank, Ronald Petsinger and Gerald Petsinger.

Blessed be her memory.

