Carol Ann Kriegl, 76, of Redwood Falls, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Seasons Hospice House in Redwood Falls. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 from St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Redwood Falls, with burial to follow at the Redwood Falls Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Friday, from 9 until 10:30 a.m. at St. Catherine's Catholic Church. Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Blessed be her memory.