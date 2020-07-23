1/
Carol Ann Kriegl
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Ann Kriegl, 76, of Redwood Falls, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Seasons Hospice House in Redwood Falls. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 from St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Redwood Falls, with burial to follow at the Redwood Falls Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Friday, from 9 until 10:30 a.m. at St. Catherine's Catholic Church. Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Blessed be her memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Jul. 23 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
St. Catherine's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Catherine's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home
111 South Halvorson St
Redwood Falls, MN 56283
(507) 637-8359
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved