Carol "Toots" Friedley, 83, of Wabasso, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Carris Health Redwood Hospital after an extended illness.
Private family services will be held Thursday, April 2 at First United Methodist Church in Redwood Falls. Interment will be in the Crestlawn Memorial Garden. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.
Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Carol "Toots" Friedley was born March 26, 1937 to Conrad and Frieda (Donner) Benson in Revere. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. Carol graduated from Lamberton High School in 1955.
On September 10, 1955, Carol was united in marriage to Donald Friedley in Revere. Carol worked at the Revere Egg Hatchery for a number of years, before raising her family. She also cooked at the school in Wabasso for many years. Carol was a long-time member of the United Methodist Church. She passed the time canning and gardening, both flowers and vegetables. Carol enjoyed going bowling, fishing and camping. You could always find her doing what she loved, cooking and dancing.
Carol is survived by her husband Don of 64 years; son: Lindsey (Sharon) of New Ulm; grandchildren: Nicole Friedley of Mankato and Nathan Friedley of the Twin Cities and many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sons Kevin and Terry and five brothers and sisters.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 9, 2020