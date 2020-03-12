|
Carol J. DeWolfe, 91, of Redwood Falls passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Edgewood Vista Assisted Living in Brainerd.
Private Family Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 from Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Redwood Falls with burial to follow in Redwood Falls Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Services of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Carol was born to Fred and Lillian (Knutsen) Arneson May 4, 1928 in Northfield. She was raised and graduated from high school in Northfield.
Carol married Herbert DeWolfe August 12, 1948. They started their married life in Northfield, moving to New Ulm and finally Redwood Falls in 1957.
They were blessed with three boys, Mark, Dan and Peter. She spent her time raising the boys and working at Wilson's Clothing Store.
Carol enjoyed reading, spending time with family and her pets. She also loved the summers at Diamond Lake.
Carol is survived by her sons, Mark (Jamie) of Kansas City, Mo., Dan (Jeanne) of Merrifield and Peter (Mary) of Merrifield; nine grandchildren and a sister, Helen Coe.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Herb in 2008, her parents, Fred and Lillian Arneson; siblings – brothers, Harold, Ralph, David, Paul and Fritz and sisters, Ruth Coates, Esther Roos and Norma Owen.
The family prefers memorials to Ramsey Park of Redwood Falls.
Blessed be her memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2020