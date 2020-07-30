Carol J. Beermann, 66, of Wabasso died Friday, July 24, 2020 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
Funeral Service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 from St. Matthew's Church in Wabasso with burial to follow in Wanda Cemetery, Wanda. Visitation will be held this evening from 5-7 p.m., at Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Redwood Falls and will continue Friday, at the church, from 2-3 p.m. Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Carol Jean Beermann was born July 9, 1954 to Kenneth and Eunice (Anderson) Giese in Appleton where she attended school and graduated from Appleton High School in 1972. After high school she attended Mankato College for nursing. Carol married Donald Beermann August 14, 1976 in Holloway.
Carol was a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church of Wabasso. She loved spending time with her family. Carol love to cook and bake, she worked as a cook in different places during her life. Carol loved to shop and spend as much time with her grandchildren, Mason and Lilly, as possible.
Carol is survived by her husband, Donald of Redwood Falls; children, Kathy (David) Vallacher of Willmar, Paul (Beth) Beermann of Danube and Sarah Beermann of New Ulm and grandchildren Mason and Lilly Beermann of Danube.
She is also survived by her siblings; Beverly Giese, Diane Robertson, Joyce Childress, Ronald Giese, Nancy Giese, Betty Giese, Connie Lynum, Julie Westphal and Karen Erickson
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Eunice Giese and brother, Kevin Giese.
Blessed be her memory.