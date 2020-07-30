1/1
Carol Jean (Giese) Beermann
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol J. Beermann, 66, of Wabasso died Friday, July 24, 2020 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
Funeral Service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 from St. Matthew's Church in Wabasso with burial to follow in Wanda Cemetery, Wanda. Visitation will be held this evening from 5-7 p.m., at Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Redwood Falls and will continue Friday, at the church, from 2-3 p.m. Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Carol Jean Beermann was born July 9, 1954 to Kenneth and Eunice (Anderson) Giese in Appleton where she attended school and graduated from Appleton High School in 1972. After high school she attended Mankato College for nursing. Carol married Donald Beermann August 14, 1976 in Holloway.
Carol was a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church of Wabasso. She loved spending time with her family. Carol love to cook and bake, she worked as a cook in different places during her life. Carol loved to shop and spend as much time with her grandchildren, Mason and Lilly, as possible.
Carol is survived by her husband, Donald of Redwood Falls; children, Kathy (David) Vallacher of Willmar, Paul (Beth) Beermann of Danube and Sarah Beermann of New Ulm and grandchildren Mason and Lilly Beermann of Danube.
She is also survived by her siblings; Beverly Giese, Diane Robertson, Joyce Childress, Ronald Giese, Nancy Giese, Betty Giese, Connie Lynum, Julie Westphal and Karen Erickson
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Eunice Giese and brother, Kevin Giese.
Blessed be her memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Jul. 30 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home
111 South Halvorson St
Redwood Falls, MN 56283
(507) 637-8359
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved