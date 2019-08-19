Home

Carol Jean (Parker) Kretsch


1933 - 2019
Carol Jean Kretsch, 85, died Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Valley View Manor Care Center in Lamberton.
Carol was born October 29, 1933, in Redwood County to Donald and Luella (Dehne) Parker. She attended Lamberton Public School through the eighth grade.
The Service of Remembrance will be held Saturday, August 31 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lamberton on 2nd Ave W. The church is handicap accessible from the east side.
She was united in marriage to James Kretsch November 17, 1951. She lived in Lamberton most of her life. She was a homemaker most of her married life.
When the children left home, she worked at Basset's Meat Locker in Sanborn for 10 years.
She loved to embroider dish towels and pillow cases. She also made some quilts. She enjoyed watching the "Price Is Right" and "Gunsmoke" on TV. She helped with Christian Mothers in her younger days at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lamberton.
Carol is survived by her husband James; three sons, David of Big Lake, Keith (Virginia) of Westbrook and Curtis of Little Falls; three daughters, Susan (Tim), Lorrie and Lynn, all of Little Falls; 17 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; sister Donna; brother Larry Parker of Belview; nephews, nieces and cousins.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, several siblings and her children Diane and Steven.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Aug. 19 to Aug. 26, 2019
