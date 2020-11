A private family funeral service for Carol Muenchow, 81, of Wood Lake will be held Sunday, November 22, 2020. A recording of the service will be available at www.sunsetfuneralassociation.com. A private family interment will take place at a later date.Carol died Saturday, November 14, 2020, at her residence in Wood Lake.Arrangements with Sunset Funeral & Cremation Association, Echo. www.sunsetfuneralassociation.com.