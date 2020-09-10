Carolyn Henning, 78, of Wabasso passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at St. John's Circle of Care in Springfield.
Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at church. There will be a private family interment at a later date.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, GUESTS WILL BE REQUIRED TO WEAR A MASK and practice social distancing guidelines. A 50 percent indoor occupancy restriction will be maintained. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.
Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Carolyn was born February 20, 1942 in Echo to Gene and Hazel (Knutson) Edenburn. She was baptized and confirmed at Rock Valle Lutheran Church near Echo. Carolyn graduated from Echo High School in 1959.
On March 12, 1960 Carolyn was united in marriage to Marlan Henning at Rock Valle. Together the couple farmed near Wabasso all their working lives.
Carolyn was an avid reader. She also enjoyed sewing, flower gardening and traveling.
Carolyn is survived by her daughters Michelle (Randy) Malecha of Redwood Falls and Colleen (Todd) Jacobs of Madelia; grandchildren: Benjamin (Sarah) Jacobs of Madelia, Jamie (Eric) Boklep of Hoffman, Rebecca (Jacob) Youmans of Evans, Ga., Kristin (Larry) Swann of Redwood Falls and Caitlin Jacobs of Maplewood; great-grandchildren: Abby, Zach, Emily, Gavin, Carter, Ryan, James, Kendall and Landry; sister Marion (Gerald) Fennern of Wabasso; brother John (Vivian) Knutson of Mustang, Okla. and many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Marlan, and a brother David Edenburn.