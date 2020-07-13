Carol Nelson, 87, of Revere, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Home in Springfield.
Memorial Services were held Friday, July 10 at Old Westbrook Lutheran Church. Interment was in the Old Westbrook Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Carolyn Patricia Nelson was born June 29, 1933 to Frank and Elizabeth (Mantel) Dommer in Vail Township, Redwood County. She graduated from Tracy High School in 1952.
On July 26, 1953, she married Kenneth Nelson at Sharon Lutheran Parsonage in Lamberton. Carol was a member of Old Westbrook Lutheran Church.
Some of her hobbies included cooking, gardening and going to concerts. She enjoyed watching westerns and going to rodeos in her free time. Carol loved spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Carol is survived by her children: Kenneth of Revere, Curtis of Revere, Todd (Tonyia) of Cannon Falls, Nancy of Westbrook, Donna (Darwin) Lehnhoff of Revere, Kevin of Revere and Keith of Revere; grandchildren: Cody (Emily) Nelson, Justin (Branda) Nelson and Jessie Nelson; great-grandchildren: Jaeda, Hadli, Case and baby Nelson on the way; sister RoseAnn Hopp of Fairfax; sisters-in-law: Audry Asp and JoAnn Swanson and many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Kenneth, son Terry and sisters: Loretta, Frances, Marcella, Delores and Margaret.