Carrol Anne Hanson Breitkreutz, 74, of Belview, formerly of New London, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at her home while surrounded by her family.
Funeral Services were held Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church in Belview. Burial was in the Oak Hill Cemetery in New London. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Carrol Anne Hanson Breitkreutz was born August 27, 1944 in Willmar to Norman and Florence (Ceske) Adams. She graduated from high school in Cyrus and later attended college at St. Catherine University.
On February 16, 1964 Carrol married Dean Hanson, and they made their home in several different places before settling in New London. Together, they raised three daughters. Carrol worked at the bank in the insurance department.
After Dean's death October 20, 1988, Carrol went back to school and earned her degree in social work. She then worked for Rice Hospice as a social worker.
Carrol was united in marriage to Dale Breitkreutz June 3, 2006, and she made her home with Dale outside of Belview. Carrol was active as a member of Peace Lutheran Church in New London and later Grace Lutheran Church in Belview, and she was a founding member of the New London Jaycees. She loved to travel, tend to her flowers, and research genealogy. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and attending their events.
Carrol is survived by her daughters: Dezra (Bryan) Anderson of San Clemente, Calif., Sandy (Jim) Hedstrom of Detroit Lakes, Holly (Steve) Reigstad of Belview; grandchildren: Dean Mitchell (Amanda) Sanchez-Anderson, Scott Anderson, Hunter, Rayanne and Baylee Hedstrom, Alec and Haylea Reigstad; step-children: Doug (Marie) Breitkreutz, Tom (Pam) Breitkreutz, Van (Karyol) Breitkreutz and Deb (Dean) Enestvedt; sisters Louise Engebretson and Audrey (Jim) Peterson; brother Jim (Sue) Adams and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Dean and husband Dale.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from June 20 to June 27, 2019