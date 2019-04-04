|
Catherine "Cathy" Marthaler Rue, 89, of Tracy, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Tracy. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church Thursday. Interment will be in the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Tracy.
Catherine is survived by her three daughters: Barb (Tony) Schons of Alexandria, Sharon Rue of Crystal and Patricia (Eric) Larson of Golden Valley; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Tom, three brothers, two sisters-in-law and one nephew.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Apr. 4 to Apr. 8, 2019
