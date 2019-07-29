|
Celestine "Sally" Ahrens, 90, of Windom, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Windom Good Samaritan Society Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, JUly 29, 2019 at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Redwood Falls, with burial to follow in St. Catherine's Catholic Cemetery in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be held Monday from 12:30 p.m. until time of services at 2 p.m. with Rosary to be held at 1:30 p.m.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Services of Redwood Falls.
Celestine "Sally" Ahrens, the daughter of Frank and Katherine (Zetah) Kodet, was born May 15, 1929 in Bechyn Township. She grew up on the family farm, and attended and graduated from Bechyn Country School.
Sally married William "Woody" Ahrens June 6, 1950, in Bechyn. During their marriage they first lived near Bechyn, then moved to Springfield and to Morgan area before moving to Redwood Falls.
In 1986 they moved to Franklin and in March 2004 following the death of their son, Jerry, they moved to Windom into the Windom Good Samaritan Society Home due to health reasons.
Sally was homemaker and housewife. She was a past member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Franklin and was currently a member of St. Catherine's Catholic Church of Redwood Falls, where she served as president of CCW for more than 10 years.
Sally was a member of American Legion Auxiliary in Franklin. She enjoyed her grandchildren, flower gardens, knitting and crocheting.
Sally is survived by her daughter, Sherri (Thomas) Zimmermann of Windom; grandchildren, Daric (Ann) Zimmermann, Kole Zimmermann, Brock (Amy) Zimmermann, Drew (Carolyn) Zimmermann and Jesse Ahrens; great-grandchildren, Jack Zimmermann, Everly Zimmermann, Luke Zimmermann, Ariel Ahrens and step-great-grandchildren, Austin Wichmann and Shawna Wichmann.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Woody, and the death of her sons, Lonnie Ahrens in 1999 and Jerel "Jerry" Ahrens in 2004. She is also preceded in death by three brothers and five sisters.
Blessed be her memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from July 29 to Aug. 5, 2019