Charles John Doidge, the son of William C. and Lulu M. (Trouth) Doidge, was born August 16, 1925 in Prairie Township, Brown County. He was raised in rural Sleepy Eye and attended elementary school in District 58 at Evan. Charles graduated from Sleepy Eye High School in 1943 and from Dana College, Blair, Neb. in 1951. He received additional training at Creighton University and became a certified public accountant (CPA) in 1960. Charles served in the United States Army in the Army Audit Agency in World War II (1946-47) and during the Korean Conflict (1952-54). He was stationed in San Antonio, Texas and Albuquerque, N.M.
On February 9, 1952, Charles married Vera Mae Nielsen in Blair and the couple lived in San Antonio and Albuquerque before moving their family to Omaha, Neb. in 1954. They moved to Redwood Falls in 1956 where Charles was a self-employed CPA until his retirement in 1991. He was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church where he served as a deacon, Sunday School superintendent and choir member. Charles belonged to the Minnesota CPA organization and the Rotary Club.
Charles's faith formed the bedrock of his marriage of 57 years to wife Vera Mae and of the home they created in which they raised, nurtured and educated five children in the Lutheran church.
Charles centered his life on family and faith. He was a loving, gentle and dedicated father, grandfather and great-grandfather. An outwardly reserved and quiet man, Charles was caring, generous and sometimes downright silly among friends and family. Game night was a treasured family tradition.
Vacation travels created many happy and indelible memories. Springtime brought the Minnesota Fishing Opener and the near annual pilgrimage to Mill Lake for fishing and family. The times spent with family playing cards, and replaying the battle with the big one that got away, were priceless.
Charles enjoyed many hours in his extensive garden tending to a wide variety of vegetables and fruits and fending off mosquitos. A late bloomer as a golfer, Charles picked up a club for the first time at age 50 and took to the sport with a passion, logging many rounds at the Redwood Falls Golf Club each summer.
Charles is survived by his children: John Charles (Marlaine) Doidge of Wagner, S.D.; Deborah Ann (Duane) Meagher of Hot Springs Village, Ark.; Cynthia Louise (David) Folin of Hopkins; Julie Kaye (Carl) Huetteman of West Lafayette, Ind. and Jeffrey Lynn (Lisa Leach) Doidge of Austin, Texas; 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Lois V. Gammon, and his wife Vera Mae Doidge March 21, 2009.
Blessed be his memory.