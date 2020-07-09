Christina Hughes, 51, of Redwood Falls passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at her home after a long illness. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at River Valley Memorial Gardens, West Dundee, Ill.
Christina Ann Hughes was born March 24, 1969 in Elgin, Ill. to Claude and Elinor Hughes. She was the youngest of five children. She was baptized as an infant and confirmed in the Lutheran faith June 10, 1984 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Elgin. Chris attended elementary school in the West Dundee area and continued her education at the St. Coletta residential community in Jefferson, Wis.
In 1996, she moved to Sunnyside Homes, a group home in Redwood Falls, where she was provided loving care and enjoyed housemates and staff as extended family for almost 15 years. Later she moved to a REM group home where she found new housemates and new caring staff. Chris was employed for many years by Service Enterprises, Inc. She worked in many different jobs over the years, but especially enjoyed being a part of the Merry Maids crew.
Chris was a social person and loved to talk and be with people. She participated in Special Olympics, People First and Jesus Cares, as well as many other activities. She loved music (especially Country), movies (especially Grease), swimming, bowling, parties, dancing and Diet Pepsi. She loved her family and visited her siblings whenever she could.
She is survived by her siblings and their spouses, Charles (Isabel) Hughes of Park Ridge, Ill.; Gary (Lorie) Hughes of Billings, Mont.; James (Maria) Hughes of Spicer and Nancy (Bradley) Anderson of Redwood Falls; her nieces and nephews, Carl (Cayenne) Hughes; John (Mandy) Hughes; Sarah (Nick) Bradshaw; Michael (Heena) Hughes; Amy (Colby) Collura; Lisa (Neil) White; Kimberly (Zach) Hughes; Laura (Curt) Elpers; Elizabeth (Joran) Clute; Julie (fiance Dylon) Anderson; her great-nieces and great-nephews, Cyrus Hughes; Elinor Hughes; Hank Bradshaw; Ryan, Bryce and Gabrielle White and Connor and Jacob Elpers and her Aunt Kathleen Hawdon and Uncle Ronald (Barbara) Hughes.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family prefers memorials to: Carris Health Redwood Hospice; Service Enterprises, Inc. or The Arc Minnesota.
Blessed be her memory.