Clay Ryan Arends, 55, of Wabasso passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at his home while surrounded by his family and loved ones.
Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Wabasso. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Redwood Valley Funeral Home with a Prayer Service at 6:45 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church Friday. Interment is in St. Matthew's Lutheran Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Clay was born January 27, 1964 in Redwood Falls to Wallace and Janice (Hansen) Arends. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Mathew's Lutheran Church and attended Wabasso Public School.
On November 21, 2009, Clay was united in marriage to Diane Kittelson at Fieldstone Vineyards. Clay was self-employed as owner of Meat Mafia Inc., providing livestock transportation for more than 35 years. He enjoyed motorcycling and going to car shows and tractor pulls. Clay loved swimming in the pool with his family.
Clay is survived by his wife Diane Arends; children: Joshua (Calleigh) Hoffenkamp of South Haven, Bonnie (Carlos) Ambriz of Wabasso and Lacy (Shane) Zeitz of Renville; grandchildren: Haddyn Lee, Seann and Kaia Hoffenkamp, Samantha Hoffenkamp, Alexander Ambriz and Abraham Zeitz; parents Wallace and Janice Arends of Wabasso; brother Chad (Karla) Arends of Lamberton; sister Kelli (Mark) Woefel of Lake Crystal; grandma Faye Hansen of Tracy and many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Elton (Dane) Hansen and George and Iva Arends, aunt Calverna Green and son, niece Rachael Arends and uncle Dennis Arends.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12, 2019