Cleo Ann Fixsen, 85, of Redwood Falls, formerly of Morgan, passed away May 29, 2019 at Wood Dale Nursing Home in Redwood Falls.
Mass of Christian Burial was held Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Redwood Falls. Interment was in the St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Morgan. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Cleo was born December 14, 1933 to Alphonse and Clara (Bruckbauer) Neudecker in Clements. She graduated from St. Mary's Catholic High School in Sleepy Eye. Cleo was baptized and confirmed at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Clements.
She was united in marriage to Robert "Bob" Fixsen October 8, 1956 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Cleo had a passion for cooking and serving her food to friends and family. Everything she made was from scratch. Her specialties were German potato salad and stuffing. As Cleo's relatives began to age, she became a caregiver to them.
She was a member at St. Michael's Catholic Church and was a helper with the serving group. When Cleo moved from Morgan to Redwood Falls, she became a member at St. Catherine's Catholic Church. Cleo enjoyed living and working on the family farm, gardening, canning, baking and sewing. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family on holidays and at family gatherings. Cleo will be deeply missed for her quiet, kind and gentle spirit.
Cleo is survived by her children Denise Bahr of Redwood Falls and Joleen MacHolda of Redwood Falls; grandchildren Shannon (Nate) Leininger of Miltona, Jason Bahr of Redwood Falls, Derek (fiancee Anna) MacHolda of Morgan and Jenna (Jeff) Speicher of Marian, Indiana; great-grandchildren Brayden, Declan Speicher, Taylor Mann and Kayden Leininger; great-great-grandson Taevyn Mann and many other family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Bob and brothers Donald and Dennis Neudecker.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from June 3 to June 10, 2019