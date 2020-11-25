Cletus 'Clete' A. Altermatt, 84, of Wabasso, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Carris Health - Redwood Hospital in Redwood Falls.
A memorial mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.
Stephens Funeral Service – Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Clete is survived by the mother of his children, Patricia Wagner of Orlando, Fla.; daughter, Raedi Zimmer (Anthony Kramer) of Orlando; sons: Terry (Shari) Altermatt, Scott (Paige) Altermatt and Todd (Cathy) Altermatt, all of Wabasso.
He will be lovingly remembered as "Grandpa Clippy" and missed dearly by 11 grandchildren and 28 great- grandchildren. He is also survived by four siblings: Julie Meiners of Mesa, Ariz., Jerome (Marge) Altermatt of Gaylord, Ann Jane Spencer (Roger) of Mesa and Kathleen Rheingans of Fredricksburg, Va.
Clete is preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester and Marcella; sister, Bernadette Ann Ehrreich and grandson, Dane Michael Altermatt.
When Christ shall come, with shout of acclamation and take me home, what joy shall fill my heart. Then I shall bow, in humble adoration and then proclaim: "My God, how great Thou art!"