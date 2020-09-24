Clifton Edward Simon, 71, of Pequot Lakes and Naples, Fla. (formerly from Delano and Redwood Falls/Morton) passed away suddenly at home May 1, 2020.
Cliff was born to Lydia and Guy Simon of Morton. He attended school in Morton and went on to college at St. John's University in Collegeville. He was a proud Johnnie. Cliff started his career in bank auditing. He was in banks in Redwood Falls, Bozeman, Mont., Delano – both as a charter member and stockholder of Crow River Bank, State Bank of Delano and his final position of President of First MN Bank. Cliff loved his career and helping his clients.
Cliff was full of life and loved people. He loved going to the local cafe for coffee and catching up – telling a joke or two. He loved talking about the "market" with his close friends. He was always available to lend a hand to someone that needed it.
Cliff was united in marriage to Sandy Speckel in 1986. They resided in Delano until building their home in Pequot Lakes. Cliff loved being on the water and golfing. Cliff recently retired in December. He and Sandy were excited to spend time quality time in Florida over the winter with great friends. He cherished their Yorkie CoCo. His highlight was putting her in the bike stroller and riding around the neighborhood.
Cliff had a long list of accomplishments – Lion Clubs member, Knights of Columbus, Chamber of Commerce, 4th of July committee and served as Citizen of the Year with his wife Sandy to name a few.
Cliff is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Sandy and his beloved Yorkie CoCo; in-laws Bev and Ray Speckel and special brother-in-law Randy Speckel; the Meyer and Speckel family and by numerous Mages cousins who were so very special to him. He is also survived by his many friends that he loved so dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents Guy and Lydia Simon of Morton and half-brother Guy James.
A private family service was held Thursday, May 7 due to restrictions from COVID-19. A Celebration of his life will be held Saturday October 3 at The Jerome in Delano. Prayers and memories will be shared from 3-4 p.m., with an open house from 4-6 p.m.
Memorials can be directed to the Alzheimer's Association
, American Heart Association
or the Marco Island Patriots.