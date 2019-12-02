|
Clyde C. Arnold, 83, of Sanborn died November 23, 2019, at 30350 160th Street in Sanborn.
Service was held at the United Methodist Church in Sanborn Saturday, November 30, 2019.
The clergy was Pastor Kirk Doering. Interment was at the Sanborn City Cemetery in Sanborn.
Arrangements were with the Sturm Funeral Home in Springfield.
Clyde Chester Arnold was born February 27, 1936 in Springfield. He attended Sanborn High School where he met Fern Essig, his future wife, whom he married March 23, 1955.
Clyde served three years in the Army with a 16-month tour in Japan.
Following his honorable discharge in 1958, he farmed near Wanda with his wife Fern. Working side by side on the family farm, they formed many fond memories while raising their four children.
Clyde was an active member of the United Methodist Church in Sanborn where he served as a teacher, board member and lay leader. He was active in the community serving on school and township boards.
When he was not farming, he enjoyed gardening, woodworking, fishing, reading and traveling to national parks. He especially enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, playing cards or helping with construction projects.
Clyde is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Fern; his children Debra (James Tretter) Hoheisel of Onamia, Allen (Cheryl) Arnold of Owatonna, Brenda (Mark) Sonnabend of Janesville and Eric (Paula) Arnold of Willmar; 12 grandchildren: Derrick (Rachel), Tamara (Michael), Shannon, David (Annie), Matthew (Jessica), Nathan (Julia), Kyle (Hajerah), Kristin (Michael), Katie, Rachel, Rebekah, Hannah; 12 great-grandchildren: Florian, Raylan, Noah, Kaleb, Isaac, Connor, Britta, Addison, Abigail, Caden, Georgia, Zayn; sisters Mae (Bernie) Wenner, Mary (Arlan) Willie, Marti (George) Wilson, Leona (Allen) Weckworth, Ethel (Joe) Gastonczik, and Sherry Hughes.
He is preceded in death by his father David Arnold; mother Hildegarde Stern; siblings Louis and Lois Stern; son-in-law Jimmie Hoheisel; father- and mother-in-law Joseph and Marie Essig; brother-in-law Horst Schmid; sisters-in-law Eione Schmid and Norma Essig.
