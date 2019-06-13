|
Collette Warnke, 83, of Echo, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Avera-McKennan Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church in Echo with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Yellow Medicine Lutheran Cemetery in Hanley Falls.
The Sunset Funeral & Cremation Association is caring for the family.
She is survived by her son Lonny Warnke of Echo; siblings Shirley Gordon, Kenneth (Carol) Rikke, Joyce Wright, Linda Rikke and Pamela Rikke and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lenard and sister Judy Hess.
Blessed be her memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from June 13 to June 17, 2019
