|
|
Curtis Robert Hansen, 68, of Wood Lake, formerly of Lucan, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly October 26, 2019.
Celebration of life was held Tuesday, October 29 at the Wood Lake Community Center. Pizza and beer was served in honor of Curt's favorite meal.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Wood Lake Fire Department, 79 3rd Ave. W., Wood Lake, MN 56297 or to the Sportsman Club, C/O Keith Mueller P.O. Box 148, Wood Lake MN 55297. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Curt was born August 11, 1951 to Robert and Marge (Benson) Hansen. He graduated from Milroy High School in 1969.
Curt was united in marriage to Dawn McCoy October 21, 1972. Together they had two children, Chad and Brandi.
Curt spent 30 years of his life as a co-owner of Wood Lake Lumber. He retired in 2012 and spent his time as a handy man in town.
He would fix anything for a pan of bars. He absolutely loved his community, almost as much as he loved his family and spending time with his grandkids. He enjoyed playing fastpitch softball, was an avid golfer (or at least he thought he was) and loved hunting with his friends and family. Curt's stories about the good old days are legendary, just ask his grandkids.
He was an active member of the Wood Lake Fire Department and a member of the Sportsman's Club. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and the community he loved.
Curt is survived by his wife of 47 years Dawn; son Chad, wife Sally, and granddaughter Tarin Hansen of Corcoran; his daughter Brandi, husband Jeremy, and grandsons Beck and Evan Hagen of Golden Valley; many loving brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and niece Fallon Hansen.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7, 2019